iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after acquiring an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09.

