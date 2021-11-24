iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018,991 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.18. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $117.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

