iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Raised by C J Advisory Inc.

C J Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.9% of C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $113.41. 22,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,806,665. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

