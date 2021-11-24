iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $65.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04.

