iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,760,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 9.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Gold Trust worth $58,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,869.4% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 26,246 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.94. 133,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,549,620. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

