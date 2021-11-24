iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,149 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

