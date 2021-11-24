iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.31% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 14,852.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.88.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

