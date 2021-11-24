iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.