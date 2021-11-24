iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74.

