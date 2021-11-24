iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Stake Lowered by C J Advisory Inc.

C J Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 3.1% of C J Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. C J Advisory Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of SUSA stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $104.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,405. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.22 and a fifty-two week high of $106.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.12.

