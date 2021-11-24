iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Stake Lowered by C J Advisory Inc.

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

C J Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 3.1% of C J Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. C J Advisory Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of SUSA stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $104.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,405. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.22 and a fifty-two week high of $106.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.12.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.