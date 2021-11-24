iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is West Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 11.0% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $37,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 74.4% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.82. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

