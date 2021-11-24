iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Boosted by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 11.0% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $37,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.82. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

