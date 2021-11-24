iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $39.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

