iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Boosted by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.01. 496,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,969,836. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $180.32 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

