iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $231.33 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $180.32 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.