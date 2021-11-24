iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) is Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Powell Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $306.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.12. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $259.15 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

