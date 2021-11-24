iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,982,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,617,000 after buying an additional 73,575 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,407,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,512,000 after buying an additional 59,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,416,000 after buying an additional 320,752 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,302,000 after acquiring an additional 240,843 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $117.72. 23,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,936. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

