iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by C J Advisory Inc.

C J Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. C J Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,820,000 after acquiring an additional 108,773 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 352,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 91,596 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 240.5% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,815 shares during the period.

SUB traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,513. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.22 and a twelve month high of $108.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.55.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

