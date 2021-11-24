iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 26,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,168,986 shares.The stock last traded at $284.39 and had previously closed at $286.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after purchasing an additional 574,056 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

