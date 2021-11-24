iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Cut by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.1% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after buying an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,147. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.