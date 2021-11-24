iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $467.59 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $475.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $452.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

