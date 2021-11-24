iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 28.4% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.46. 161,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,147. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.