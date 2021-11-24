iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 22.7% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 241,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $470.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $452.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

