iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $470.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.