iShares S&P 500 ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 9,904 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,160% compared to the average daily volume of 786 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.28. 4,656,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,960. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $475.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $452.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

