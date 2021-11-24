iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,988 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,678,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

