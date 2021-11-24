iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.9% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $75.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

