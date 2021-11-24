iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $27,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $457,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 102.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $213,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.