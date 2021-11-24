iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.92 and last traded at C$18.03. 504,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 491,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

