iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,231 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.04% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

TFLO stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.27.

