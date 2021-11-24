iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,643,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the period.

IYH stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.48. 44,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.46. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

