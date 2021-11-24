iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $113.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.44. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $78.47 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

