Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Israel Discount Bank stock remained flat at $$60.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 85 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. Israel Discount Bank has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $60.61.

Israel Discount Bank Company Profile

Israel Discount Bank Ltd. is a bank which engages in providing comprehensive banking services through a network of branches in Israel, direct banking services, and digital banking. It operates through the following segments: Household, Private Banking, Minute Businesses, Small Businesses, Medium Businesses, Large Businesses, Institutional Bodies, Financial Management, and Other.

