Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Israel Discount Bank stock remained flat at $$60.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 85 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. Israel Discount Bank has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $60.61.
Israel Discount Bank Company Profile
See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Israel Discount Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Discount Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.