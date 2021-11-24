Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.83

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 65365684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

