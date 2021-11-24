iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,325,694.16 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,325,694.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,808 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $2,206,722.32.

On Monday, September 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,785 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $989,097.40.

On Thursday, September 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,028 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $1,101,671.16.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28.

Shares of ITOS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.98. 276,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,232. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 127.52 and a beta of 1.94.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

