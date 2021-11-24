iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,206,722.32 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $2,206,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,325,694.16.

On Monday, September 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,785 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $989,097.40.

On Thursday, September 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,028 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,671.16.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28.

NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.98. 276,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.02. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.52 and a beta of 1.94.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

ITOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

