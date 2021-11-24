iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,206,722.32 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $2,206,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 22nd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,325,694.16.
- On Monday, September 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,785 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $989,097.40.
- On Thursday, September 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,028 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,671.16.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28.
NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.98. 276,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.02. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.52 and a beta of 1.94.
ITOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
