iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Down 3.8%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s share price fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.82 and last traded at $35.03. 4,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 301,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.59 and a beta of 1.94.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $966,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,993,327. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

