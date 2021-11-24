ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 641 ($8.37) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITM. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered ITM Power to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 543 ($7.09).

LON ITM opened at GBX 420.80 ($5.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 451.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 424.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.80. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 268.25 ($3.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.11.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

