Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $64.69

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.69 and last traded at $67.08, with a volume of 360005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

Get Itron alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,118.19, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,082,576 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 185.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 104.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 89.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 44.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Itron by 33.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.