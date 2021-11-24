J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

NYSE SJM traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $132.16. 4,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average is $128.16. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

