J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $136.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SJM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $133.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.16. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,334,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,280,000 after purchasing an additional 293,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,464,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,735,000 after purchasing an additional 179,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

