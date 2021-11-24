J Mariner Kemper Sells 1,000 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $109,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $106,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40.

On Monday, October 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00.

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $107.81. 2,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,140. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.39.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 47.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

