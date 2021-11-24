Jack in the Box Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

Jack in the Box has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Jack in the Box has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.47. The company had a trading volume of 550,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,976. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

