Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $130.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

