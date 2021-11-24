Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist Securities from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.90. 5,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,060. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.