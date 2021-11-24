Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $118.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $134.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.56. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,240,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

