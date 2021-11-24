Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JACK. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,060. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $124.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average is $106.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

