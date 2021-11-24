Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

JACK opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.56. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Eagle Asset Management acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,166,000. Assetmark purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $0. Boston Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors now owns 110,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 318,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 377,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

