Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,144.44.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,580.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,407.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,402.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

