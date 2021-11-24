Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.40. 2,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.36% of Jacob Forward ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

